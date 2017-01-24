Dublin: Men in court on illegal immigration charges

Three men have appeared in court in Dublin charged with illegal immigration offences.

All three have been remanded in custody.

The men were charged in connection with the operation of an international human trafficking network at Dublin Airport.

Xing Wang, 28, originally from China is accused of possessing false documents, failing to produce a passport or identity card and failing to present himself to an immigration officer.

A detective from the Garda (Irish police) National Immigration Bureau told the court that he arrested Mr Xing at 21.45 local time on Sunday at the White Zone Car Park at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus employees

The two other accused are both Aer Lingus employees, Frederick Cham, 56, and 58-year-old Peter Kernan, both with addresses in Celbridge, County Kildare.

They are accused of facilitating an illegal immigrant entering Ireland on 9 January and 22 January of this year.

A detective told the court Mr Cham made no reply to the charges.

Another detective said Mr Kernan, along with others, organised the entry of illegal immigrants to Ireland, by-passing passport control and airport security.

He alleged that money had been paid and that some of Mr Kernan's resources had been seized and were no longer available to him for a bail application.

Remanded in custody

The court was told that an independent surety had been organised but had been withdrawn this morning because of the publicity.

The detective said police were objecting to bail because of the seriousness of the charges and the accused's association with organised criminal gangs who had access to false documents.

Mr Xing and Mr Cham have been remanded in custody until Friday.

Peter Kernan has been remanded in custody until bail conditions are satisfied.