Youth service jobs could be at risk if funding withdrawn

Hundreds of jobs are at risk if around £3.5m of annual youth service funding is withdrawn, youth leaders warn.

About 80 youth workers met in Belfast on Monday to express their concerns about the future of the funding.

The Education Authority (EA) wrote to youth centres warning there was no indication further additional funding would be available from April.

But Education Minister Peter Weir said he had not taken any decision to remove the money.

'Reviewed annually'

The Department of Education introduced extra funding for additional youth programmes in 2011.

It has been used since then by many youth centres to employ additional full and part-time staff, and extend opening hours.

The EA said: "The provision of this funding is reviewed annually and is always subject to availability."

Image caption Education Minister Peter Weir said he had not taken any decision to remove the money

However, Keith McAughtery from Holy Trinity Youth Centre in west Belfast said the £45,000 in additional money his centre received each year had become crucial.

"It allowed us to double the amount of hours we opened," he said.

"We could operate after-schools provision three days a week, and open later on Wednesday and Thursday nights and until 23:30 or midnight on a Friday and Saturday."

"We were also able to send staff to work with young people out on the streets."

Image caption Loss of funding would impact anti-social behaviour, warned Stephen Hughes from St Peter's Immaculata youth centre

Stephen Hughes from St Peter's Immaculata youth centre said that if the additional funding was not renewed it would affect all sides of the community.

"This is not a party political issue," he said.

"At St Peter's we'll lose eight part-time staff, and in the wider Falls we're talking about 18 or 19 staff."

"It'll totally impact on anti-social behaviour."

"We're seeing a substantial decrease in crime and drug use in this community and youth services have had that impact across the north."

In a statement, EA Chief Executive Gavin Boyd said it was "standard practice to place staff employed as part of funded initiatives on 'protective notice' until detailed budgets are confirmed".

"As the youth budget for 2017/18 is not yet known, in line with statutory procedures, EA has written to the management committees of the relevant youth organisations to advise that the continuation of funding cannot yet be confirmed beyond March 2017," he said.

'Scaremongering'

Mr Weir said: "These annual letters have been used to scaremonger and create anxiety for youth workers."

However, he admitted that uncertainty over the 2017-18 budget had created "confusion".

"The current political uncertainty has clearly raised anxiety over budgets generally," he said.

"However, I want to reassure those working in the youth sector that I have not proposed to withdraw or reduce support for these important initiatives.

"I greatly value the work of the youth sector in supporting young people to improve their overall life chances.

"I remain committed to ensuring that the needs of young people are prioritised in line with current policy objectives and within the resources available."