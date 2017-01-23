Man in court charged with Anita Downey murder

Image caption The scene in the Toberhewney Hall area of Lurgan on Friday morning

A 51-year-old man has appeared at Lisburn Magistrates' court, charged with the murder of a woman in Lurgan, County Armagh, last week.

David Lyness, of Toberhewney Hall in Lurgan, appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and tracksuit bottoms.

He spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

He was remanded in custody, to appear again by video link in Craigavon 10 February .

The body of Ms Anita Downey, 51, was discovered in a house in the Toberhewney Hall area at about 02:50 GMT on Friday.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Anita Downey's body was discovered in Lurgan on Friday

PSNI Inspector David McGrory said enquiries into the murder were continuing and asked the public for their assistance in locating a mobile phone which he believed "has been missing somewhere in the Lurgan area since around 9pm on the evening of Thursday 19 January".

He asked anyone who found a phone in the Lurgan area to contact detectives at the incident room in Mahon Road station.