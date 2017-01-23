Man in court charged with Anita Downey murder
- 23 January 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 51-year-old man has appeared at Lisburn Magistrates' court, charged with the murder of a woman in Lurgan, County Armagh, last week.
David Lyness, of Toberhewney Hall in Lurgan, appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and tracksuit bottoms.
He spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.
He was remanded in custody, to appear again by video link in Craigavon 10 February .
The body of Ms Anita Downey, 51, was discovered in a house in the Toberhewney Hall area at about 02:50 GMT on Friday.
PSNI Inspector David McGrory said enquiries into the murder were continuing and asked the public for their assistance in locating a mobile phone which he believed "has been missing somewhere in the Lurgan area since around 9pm on the evening of Thursday 19 January".
He asked anyone who found a phone in the Lurgan area to contact detectives at the incident room in Mahon Road station.