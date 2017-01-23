Sinn Féin expected to announce new Stormont leader

Image caption The Health Minister Michelle O'Neill is expected to be announced Sinn Féin's Stormont leader later today

Sinn Féin is expected to announce its new Stormont leader later today.

The Health minister, Michelle O'Neill, is widely tipped as the politician who will take over from former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness who has retired due to illness.

Over the weekend, Mrs O'Neill took a prominent position sitting next to party president Gerry Adams at a conference on Irish unity in Dublin.

She was elected to the assembly in Mid Ulster in 2007.