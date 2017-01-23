County Armagh: Pensioner dies in fire

From the section

Image caption A pensioner was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Jonesborough

A 94-year-old has died following a house fire in Jonesborough, County Armagh.

The fire in Bay View was reported shortly after 19:30 GMT and the woman was found dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause has now begun but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A 50-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Newtownards

The incident follows the death of man in a house fire in Ardmillan Crescent, Newtownards, County Down, on Friday evening.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene following a fire in a rear bedroom.

The cause has been confirmed as accidental.