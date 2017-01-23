Newspaper headlines: PSNI shooting, McGuinness' replacement and Babe Station blunder

Image copyright Daily Mirror

Image copyright News Letter

The shooting of a police officer in north Belfast is dominating Monday's front pages.

"Cop shot in drive-by", says the Daily Mirror, while the Belfast Telegraph, News Letter and Irish News all lead with the news that an officer was shot in the arm on Sunday night.

The headline on the inside of the Belfast Telegraph says that the attack signals "terror back on our streets", while the newspaper's commentator Malachi O'Doherty writes that it appears to have been an "improvised attack".

He adds that the shooting should not make people fear an imminent return to the violence of the past.

"The simple fact is, they (dissident republicans) are not very good at this. And one injured police officer, lucky to be alive after such a horrific attack, while warranting our sympathy and concern, does not amount to a return to the bad old days.

"Not yet anyway."

In an editorial, the News Letter says that we need to "move beyond criticism and denunciation" for attacks like these.

"Lives are at risk. Very soon people might be dying again at the hands of terrorists.

"The authorities will need the full support of all the main political parties if that risk is to be diminished."

Image caption Who, me?: Michelle O'Neill is tipped to replace Martin McGuinness

Meanwhile, the predictions are in and it looks extremely likely that Michelle O'Neill will be announced as Sinn Féin's replacement for Martin McGuinness as the party's Stormont leader later on Monday.

The Daily Mirror, Belfast Telegraph and Irish News note that the Mid-Ulster MLA was photographed sitting beside party leader Gerry Adams at a conference in Dublin on Saturday, and was also chosen to give the final speech.

'Do not repeat'

The Irish News says former Sinn Féin MP Conor Murphy had been thought of as the favourite but he'd been overtaken by Mrs O'Neill.

Meanwhile, Belfast Telegraph's Suzanne Breen looks at the similarities and differences between Mrs O'Neill and DUP Arlene Foster - and says the leadership favourite can learn lessons from the former first minister.

"The fate of Mrs Foster, who has fallen so spectacularly in public opinion in such a short period of time, won't be lost on republicans.

"Sinn Féin's new leader in Northern Ireland will have mentally filed away all the mistakes under the heading, 'Do not repeat'."

Looking further from home, the Irish News has a run-down of the Irish-American influence in President Donald Trump's administration.

Image copyright Google Image caption Westport, County Mayo: Don't answer that phone

The paper looks at the Irish links of Vice-President Mike Pence, chief strategist Steve Bannon, campaign manager Kellyanne Conway (whose maiden name is Fitzpatrick) and press secretary Sean Spicer.

In lighter (ahem) news, the News Letter says a new attraction at Titanic Belfast will further illuminate Belfast's maritime history.

A lighthouse optic, about 140 years old, will be installed near the museum after being taken from Mew Island, at the mouth of Belfast Lough. The optic is one of only 29 of its kind in the world, says the paper.

And finally - ever hear the one about the County Mayo town plagued by calls for an adult chat line? Well, if not, the Daily Mirror has got you covered.

It reports that residents in Westport have been receiving late-night, X-rated calls from people trying to get in touch with the Babe Station channel - the chat line's number begins 098, the same digits as Westport's area code.

Appropriately named Irish minister Michael Ring (yes, really) says he's notified the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Irish police over people being "aggravated and annoyed" by the phone calls.