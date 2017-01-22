Police officer shot in north Belfast

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The shooting happened near a petrol station on the Crumlin Road

A police officer has been shot on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast.

It is understood they were hit once in the arm after a number of shots were fired from a car.

The incident happened close to a petrol station at about 19:30 GMT. The officer is in a stable condition in hospital.

Northern Ireland justice minister Claire Sugden has described the attack as "sickening".

Police say the Crumlin Road is closed as they investigate the shooting.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire said in a tweet that he had spoken to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief constable George Hamilton and had been briefed about the "active investigation" into the attack.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The gun attack has been condemned by various politicians

He added that his personal thoughts "were for the injured officer and appreciation of all PSNI officers who put themselves in harm's way to keep us safe".

Mark Lindsay, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said it was "an appalling act".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Crumlin Road is closed as police investigate the shooting

"This attack on the life of an officer is a stark reminder of the determination on the part of terrorists to murder and maim police officers," he said.

"They believe that by causing great grief to a family they are somehow advancing their warped and outdated plan. The wider community will be outraged by this attack on one of their police officers.

'Deeply disturbing'

"The police serve the entire community and wounding one individual is an attack on the entire community.

"This attempted murder underlines the fragility of our peace."

DUP leader Arlene Foster condemned the shooting and said it was "the work of cowards". Her colleague, North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds, said it was "deeply disturbing".

Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly said those responsible had "absolutely nothing to offer society and need to call a halt to these activities immediately".

Image caption The Police Federation of Northern Ireland has tweeted about the shooting

The Social Democratic and Labour Party's Nichola Mallon said those involved in the attack were "calculating criminals intent on destabilising a community which continues to make strides toward reconciliation".

Alliance Leader Naomi Long said she believed they "intended to kill" and that "using guns in a residential area shows a callous disregard for the entire community".

The leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV), Jim Allister, said the incident was a "reminder of the wickedness and criminality of all terrorism".