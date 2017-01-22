Government rejects Adams' Brexit comments

Image caption Gerry Adams made his comments at an Irish Unity conference in Dublin on Saturday

The UK government has said that comments made by Gerry Adams that Brexit will "destroy the Good Friday Agreement" are "totally without any basis in fact."

A spokesperson said the provisions set out in the Belfast Agreement are not undermined by the decision to leave the EU.

The statement added that there would be "no return to the borders of the past".

The Sinn Féin President made the remarks at a conference on Saturday.

His comments were criticised by Ulster Unionist Party MLA Doug Beattie who called on Mr Adams to "explain exactly what he means".

Outlining plans for the UK leaving the EU on Tuesday, Prime Minister Theresa May said Brexit means leaving the European Customs Union.

'Hostile action'

Mr Adams said Northern Ireland should enjoy special status after Brexit, claiming it would not affect the constitutional settlement which secures its status as part of the UK.

"Taking the North out of the EU will destroy the Good Friday Agreement," he said.

"The British government's intention to take the North out of the EU, despite the wish of the people there to remain, is a hostile action.

"Not just because of the implications of a hard border on this island, but also because of its negative impact on the Good Friday Agreement.

"The British prime minister repeated her intention to bring an end to the jurisdiction of the European Court.

"Along with her commitment to remove Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights, this stand threatens to undermine the fundamental human rights elements of the Good Friday Agreement."

'No return to the borders of the past'

Following the comments a UK Government spokesperson said "none of the institutions and provisions set out in the Belfast Agreement, including those relating to human rights, are in any way undermined by the decision of the UK to leave the EU".

"The UK Government is fully behind the implementation of the Belfast Agreement and its successors, including Stormont House and Fresh Start," it said.

"There will be no return to the borders of the past.

"We are also working intensively to ensure that following the forthcoming election strong and stable devolved government that works for everyone is re-established in Northern Ireland."

On Tuesday, the Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Enda Kenny re-iterated his wish for "a preservation of the seamless border that is there now" and welcomed the "greater clarity" provided by Mrs May in her address on Britain's planned approach to the Brexit negotiation process.