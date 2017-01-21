Anita Downey murder: Police given more time to question suspect

Image caption The scene in the Toberhewney Hall area of Lurgan on Friday morning

Police investigating the murder of a woman in County Armagh have been given extra time to question a 51-year-old man.

51-year-old Anita Downey's body was discovered in a house in the Toberhewney Hall area of Lurgan at about 02:50 GMT on Friday.

A post mortem examination was due to take place on Saturday.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said it was "very alarming news".

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police say the victim was 51-year-old Anita Downey.

"My sympathies are with the family of the deceased," she said.

"The police are treating this as a murder investigation and therefore I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to the PSNI."

At the scene: Michael Fitzpatrick, BBC News NI reporter

Police forensic officers are carrying out an examination of the house where the woman's body was discovered in the early hours of Friday morning.

The entire front of the semi-detached property in Toberhewney Hall has been sealed off while investigations are carried out.

A glass panel in a front downstairs window appears to have been smashed.

It is a quiet residential area close to the local high school in the town.

Image caption The front of the property was sealed off on Friday