Bannview Medical Practice in Portadown being taken over by trust

A County Armagh GP practice that faced closure is being taken over.

The Southern Health Trust is to take over the contract of Bannview Medical Practice in Portadown.

It faced closure after its last remaining doctor resigned. On Monday, a contractor in negotiations to take it over withdrew from the process.

The practice has 5,200 patients on its books. According to the Health Board, the trust will ensure greater stability for both staff and patients.

Bannview once had four full-time GPs.

Earlier this month, BBC News NI reported how the last remaining doctor had said she could simply no longer cope with the pressure.

In an emotional letter, which was presented to the Stormont Health Committee and published in the Portadown Times, Dr Heanen said she simply "couldn't cope" with 12 to 14 hour working days with no breaks.