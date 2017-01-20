Lurgan: Murder inquiry after woman's body found

Image caption The scene in the Toberhewney Hall area of Lurgan on Friday morning

A murder investigation is under way after a woman's body was found in County Armagh.

The 51-year-old was discovered in a house in the Toberhewney Hall area of Lurgan at about 02:50 GMT on Friday.

A man of the same age has been arrested.

A post mortem examination is expected to take place later.

Image caption The front of the property has been sealed off

At the scene: Michael Fitzpatrick, BBC News NI reporter

Police forensic officers are carrying out an examination of the house where the woman's body was discovered in the early hours of Friday morning.

The entire front of the semi-detached property in Toberhewney Hall has been sealed off while investigations are carried out.

A glass panel in a front downstairs window appears to have been smashed.

It is a quiet residential area close to the local high school in the town.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said it was "very alarming news".

"My sympathies are with the family of the deceased," she said.

"The police are treating this as a murder investigation and therefore I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to the PSNI."