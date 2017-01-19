Martin McGuinness 'intended to stand down in May'

Martin McGuinness, who will not stand for re-election in March, tells BBC News NI that he initially intended to stand down in May on the 10-year anniversary of him becoming deputy first minister.

He also talks to BBC News NI's Mark Devenport about how the Stormont institutions are restorable and his disappointment that Arlene Foster and the DUP turned down an opportunity to attend a Republic of Ireland match with him at the 2016 European Championships.