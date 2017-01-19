People on 'anti-social behaviour' list shot, says Sinn Féin

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The list comes after a series of paramilitary attacks in the Turf Lodge area

Facebook has confirmed that it has removed a post on its site which included names and photographs of people accused of anti-social behaviour in west Belfast.

A spokesperson said it had taken the move because the post violates Facebook's community standards.

It comes after a series of paramilitary-style attacks in the Turf Lodge area.

The PSNI said they were not linking the post to recent shootings at this stage.

Image copyright facebook Image caption The post has appeared on Facebook

Police said such paramilitary style attacks in west Belfast had doubled in 2016 compared to 2015.

The police figures do not take into account the Turf Lodge shootings.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, before the post was removed, Sinn Féin MLA, Pat Sheehan, said that some people on the list had already been shot.

Mr Sheehan said the name of the 26-year-old, who was shot in both legs on Tuesday night, was on the list.

"My understanding is that this man's name has appeared on a list on social media, a list that contains eight names and photographs of people," he said.

Mr Sheehan added that the list accuses people of so-called joy riding.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption On Wednesday, police said the number of paramilitary-style shootings in west Belfast doubled in 2016 compared to the previous year

There have been a number of shootings since the beginning of the year.

On 12 January, a husband and wife in their 50s were shot in their home on Norglen Parade.

On 6 January, a 21-year-old man was shot in both legs on Ardmonagh Parade.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot on 18 December last year.

Mr Sheehan said: "A number of people on this list have already been shot and it's my understanding that police have begun to visit others whose names are on this list to warn them about their security.

He said the community did not believe there was a drugs link to the attacks.

"The people who have been shot, and I exclude the couple from last week, mostly have been involved in anti-social behaviour and petty crime.

"It's a well-known fact that these people who are carrying out the shootings actually tax drug dealers and if these people pay up their tax, they aren't being shot.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption People Before Profit MLA, Gerry Carroll, said he was "deeply concerned" that an "apparent hit list" of people had been published on social media

"The community is having to deal with the fall-out of all of this," he added.

West Belfast People Before Profit MLA, Gerry Carroll, said he was "deeply concerned" that an "apparent hit list" of people had been published on social media, with three of those on the list being the victims of recent punishment shootings.

"So-called punishment shootings are inherently undemocratic, inhumane and wrong," he said.

"Nobody in west Belfast selected the individuals who compiled this list as their judge, jury and executioner. This is a community that understands the effects of repression and injustice.

"People don't want an even more repressive 'punishment' system foisted upon them without their say."