Turf Lodge: Man stable after being shot in both legs
- 18 January 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A man is in a stable condition after being shot in both legs in west Belfast in a paramilitary-style attack.
The attack happened on Tuesday at about 22:00 GMT on the Monagh Road in Turf Lodge.
The man, in his 20s, was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast to be treated for gunshot wounds.
Hours before the attack, the PSNI had been carrying out enquiries in the area into the shooting of a husband and wife last Thursday.
It is the third paramilitary-style shooting in Turf Lodge this month.
Police are appealing for witnesses.