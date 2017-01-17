Boy and girl critical after being struck by a car in County Antrim

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Staffordstown Road, near Randalstown, is closed while police continue their enquiries

A boy and a girl are in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in County Antrim.#

SDLP councillor Roisin Lynch said it was her understanding the two were "brother and sister".

Police said the incident happened on the Staffordstown Road, at its junction with Greenan Road, near Randalstown at about 16:40 GMT on Tuesday.

They were struck by a car that remained at the scene.

She described the incident as a "horrific experience for any family to go through."

"It it my understanding that they had just got off their school bus," she said.

Staffordstown Road has been closed in both directions between its junctions with Cranfield Road and Derrygowan Road.

Diversions are in place while police continue their enquiries. The PSNI have appealed for witnesses.