INTO teachers stage half-day strike over pay dispute

Image caption About 7,000 INTO members in some 800 schools will not start work until 12:30 GMT

Teachers belonging to the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) are staging a half-day strike in a dispute over pay.

About 7,000 INTO members in some 800 schools across Northern Ireland will not start work until 12:30 GMT.

Some schools are closed for the morning, others the entire day, while schools with relatively few INTO members are operating as normal.

Schools have informed parents and pupils of any potential disruption.

Education Minister Peter Weir previously said he was "disappointed" by the move, adding that it was not in "the interests of the children, schools or teachers themselves".

In October, all five main teaching unions in Northern Ireland rejected an offer which saw their pay frozen in 2015/16 and a rise of 1% in 2016/17.

NASUWT members in Belfast and Newtownabbey staged a one-day strike on 30 November 2016.

On 31 January, teachers belonging to the NASUWT in Derry City, Strabane, Mid Ulster, Fermanagh and Omagh council areas will strike.

However, members of the the Association of Teachers and Lecturers (ATL) and Ulster Teachers Union (UTU) voted against stoppages.

Four out of every five INTO members who voted in a union ballot backed strike action, on a turnout of 40%.

The union's northern secretary, Gerry Murphy, said their strike showed the strength of feeling among teachers about pay.

Image caption Gavin Boyd, chief executive of the Education Authority, said he was 'extremely disappointed' by the INTO action

"We have consistently made it clear that we have been available for further talks with the minister for education and the employing authorities," he said.

"However, in spite of our ongoing efforts, teachers have yet again been snubbed by the government and it's time those in power on the hill start listening to the people of Northern Ireland."

But Education Authority Chief Executive Gavin Boyd, who represents the teaching employers, said they were "extremely disappointed" by the INTO action.

"It is difficult to see what can be achieved by this action other than a loss of pay by teachers and disruption for schools, pupils and parents," he said.

"The employers remain committed to engaging in intensive negotiations to attempt to resolve issues connected with industrial action.

"In this context, we urge the teaching unions to end all industrial action and to commit fully to negotiations as agreed."