DUP interests 'stopped RHI scrutiny'

MLA Jonathan Bell has claimed he was told he would not be able to challenge the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme because two DUP special advisers "have extensive interests in the poultry industry".

Mr Bell made the allegation while speaking under parliamentary privilege in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The advisers named by Mr Bell, Timothy Johnston and John Robinson, have denied the allegations.

The DUP said the claims were "outrageous".