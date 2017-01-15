Construction chief warns assembly collapse will stunt industry growth

Image caption Mr Armstrong said the latter part of last year had provided some optimism for the Construction Industry

The collapse of the power-sharing executive could have major implications for the economy, according to a leading figure in the construction industry.

John Armstrong of the Construction Employers Federation said a local executive was essential for growth.

He said last year there had been some optimism for the construction industry.

Speaking to the BBC's Inside Business programme, he attributed this to the "focus on delivery from the executive and the assembly".

"The business community and certainly the construction industry had taken some heart from that," said Mr Armstrong.

"The frustration is that we perhaps lose this now, for a long period of time.

"It is absolutely essential that we have a functioning executive and assembly that can make quick, speedy and appropriate decisions and to grow the economy."