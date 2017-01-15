Children escape injury as gang armed with guns raid Carrick property
15 January 2017
A man has been assaulted while a woman and four children escaped injury during a raid of a house in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, by an armed gang.
A number of men, two of them believed to have been carrying guns, forced their way into the property at Oakfield Drive shortly after 20:00 GMT on Saturday.
They demanded money before assaulting a man aged in his 50s.
The gang made off with a sum of cash.
Alliance East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson has condemned the attack.
"This was a particularly vicious assault, coming as it did in front of a family," he said.
"Those behind it must be taken off the streets immediately, as they pose a serious danger to all," he added.