Ballymena court: James Kennedy, 25, from Liverpool remanded over £300,000 drugs haul

Image caption Mr Kennedy appeared in court in Ballymena on Saturday on drugs charges

A man from Liverpool has been remanded in custody charged in connection with the seizure of £300,000 worth of herbal cannabis.

It was found in sealed bags in a lorry on the Moorfields Road, Ballymena, County Antrim, in May last year.

James Kennedy, 25, from Adelaide Road, Kensington, Liverpool, was arrested in Manchester airport on Friday.

A detective constable told the court she believed the defendant was part of an organised crime gang in England.

She understood the gang was bringing drugs into Northern Ireland for supply in the Republic of Ireland. She said she had serious concerns about the lifestyle of the defendant. He was arrested as he returned from a six-week stay in Barcelona where his aunt lives.

The detective constable told the court that mobile phone records suggested he had been in Dubai, New York and the Bahamas.

"It doesn't add up to what he earns - £250-£300 a week," the court was told.

A defence lawyer said the only evidence that the prosecution case had was a fingerprint on a box found in the lorry in Ballymena. There was no DNA from the accused on any of the bags of cannabis.

Police confirmed there was nothing to link him to the driver of the lorry who is currently on bail.

The court heard there was an innocent explanation in that Mr Kennedy was a car mechanic and handles a lot of boxes. The court heard he had a personal sum of money amounting to £32,000 for a car which he later sold for £17,000.

Bail was refused. Mr Kennedy is due to appear in court again on 2 February.