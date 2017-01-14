BT Young Scientist awards: NI schools celebrate success

From the section

Image copyright Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography Image caption Loreto College students Sian Donaghy and Donal Close won an award for their 'Phone Book Physics' project

Loreto College in Coleraine, County Londonderry, has been named best Northern Ireland school at the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition.

Science projects from 375 schools across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were entered for the awards.

The winners were announced at the RDS in Dublin on Friday night.

A student from Terenure College in Dublin, Shane Curran, was named as the overall BT Young Scientist 2017.

The prestigious education awards have been held every year since 1963.

'Hard work'

Loreto College had further success as two of its students, Donal Close and Sian Donaghy, won the best Northern Ireland project.

In addition, Emmett Brolly from the school won first place in the senior chemical, physical and mathematical sciences category.

Image copyright Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography Image caption Loreto pupil Emmett Brolly won first place in his category for his 'Bead Fountains' project

Alexander Baine from Ballyclare High School, County Antrim, won second place in the same category at intermediate level.

Image copyright Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography Image caption Ballyclare High School student Alexander Baine came second in his category for his project "Augmented Reality Sudoku Solver"

In the teaching awards, Sean Connolly from St Killian's College, Antrim, won the educator of excellence award.

The BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition 2017 was held from 11-14 January.

Post-primary pupils exhibit science and technology projects during the exhibition to an estimated 50,000 visitors over the four days.

Image copyright Chris Bellew Image caption Teacher Sean Connolly, from St Killian’s College in Antrim, received the Analog Educator of Excellence Award

Education Minister Peter Weir congratulated all the students from Northern Ireland who took part.

"I would like to acknowledge the hard work that the students have put into their projects, but also the support shown by all the teachers and schools," he said.