Man accused of skinning and cooking dog

Image caption Mocsari appeared at Newtownards Magistrates' Court via video link

A 27-year-old man has been charged with killing, skinning and cooking a dog before feeding it to another animal.

William Mocsari of Rodden Street in Kircubbin is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.

Newtownards Magistrates' court heard he allegedly confessed to his social worker that he got a dog which was "free to a good home" from a website.

He then strangled it with its own lead, "skinned it and fed it to his other dog".

A police officer told the court that as well as the alleged confession to his social worker, "traces of dog fur were found in the fire".

She said there were strong objections to Mr Mocsari being freed on bail as he is considered a danger to the public.

The defendant appeared in court via video link from Maghaberry prison.

He is also charged with driving offences and being in possession of class C diazepam drugs.

A defence barrister told the court that Mr Mocsari still had not had a mental health assessment despite the judge ordering one in December.

Judge Hamill ordered Mr Mocsari to be produced from prison and made a further order that "someone senior in the Prison Service accompanies Mr Mocsari to explain to his court why the order about mental health has been ignored".

The case was adjourned until Tuesday.