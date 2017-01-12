Legal advice says bedroom tax mitigation 'can go ahead'

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Máirtín Ó Muilleoir believes he could still make mitigation payments without legislation

The finance minister has published advice he received which states mitigation payments for the so-called bedroom tax can go ahead.

The tax was expected to cost those affected an average of £20 a week.

Under the Fresh Start deal, the executive had agreed to fund a policy preventing its implementation in Northern Ireland.

But that plan has not yet been passed by Stormont.

Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said on Wednesday that he believed he could still mitigate the impact of the payments, but Communities Minister Paul Givan disagreed.

Mr Givan said the mitigation could not happen without legislation, which is now unlikely to pass because of the political crisis.

But, in a memo the Department of Finance's most senior civil servant said having taken legal advice he is content that mitigation payments can be made.

David Sterling wrote: "I am content, having taken legal advice, that from a legal perspective the 2016 Budget Act provides sufficient legislative authority to make bedroom tax mitigation payments.

"This will cover any expenditure up until the end of March 2017. After that point, Section 59 of the 1998 Northern Ireland Act would be sufficient to ensure that payments continue."

Mr Sterling cautions that the Budget Act does not provide for the terms and conditions of any mitigation scheme.

However, he adds that "there is no legal reason why these matters cannot be determined administratively".

On Wednesday, Mr Givan said this advice is "regrettably not a way forward" and he is continuing to work with official to find a way forward.

Mr Ó Muilleoir has challenged Mr Givan to publish the advice he has received.