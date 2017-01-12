Irish language bursary funding 'found' says Paul Givan

Image caption Paul Givan tweeted that money had been found to advance the scheme

An Irish language bursary scheme could have its funding restored just days after Sinn Féin said the cut played a role in Stormont's political crisis.

Martin McGuinness said the £50,000 cut was part of the reason for his resignation as deputy first minister.

Communities Minister Paul Givan tweeted that he had "identified the necessary funding to advance" the scheme.

He also said the original decision was not "political".

Irish language group Pobal welcomed the news but said that said that there should be "no return to government without an Irish Language Act".

Mr McGuinness resigned on Monday in protest at the DUP's botched handling of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which could cost taxpayers £490m.

However, he and Sinn Féin have also cited concerns with the DUP, including the decision to cut funding for the Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme.

The scheme enabled at least 100 people a year to attend summer Irish language classes in the Donegal gaeltacht.

The programme was set up by former culture minister, Carál Ní Chuilín.

Mr Givan, a DUP minister, had been heavily criticised by Sinn Féin over his decision to cut the funding.

Party leader Gerry Adams said that Mr Givan was an "ignoramus" and that the DUP had "shown a serious disrespect for the Irish language".

Common sense or humiliating climbdown?

Politicians have been quick to express their thoughts on Paul Givan's U-turn on the scheme's funding:

Naomi Long, Alliance Party leader

Catherine Seeley, Sinn Féin MLA

Steve Aiken, Ulster Unionist Party MLA

Sinéad Bradley, Social Democratic and Labour Party MLA

Jim Allister, Traditional Unionist Voice MLA

Claire Bailey, Green Party MLA

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit MLA

A new Northern Ireland Assembly election is highly likely following Mr McGuinness' decision to quit.

The Department for Communities (DfC) announced the decision in an email sent to the boards of the gaeltacht colleges on 23 December.

It read, In Irish: "Because of efficiency savings, the department will not be providing the Líofa bursary scheme in 2017. Happy Christmas and Happy New Year."

The president of Comhaltas Uladh, the Ulster branch of Irish language organisation Conradh na Gaeilge, described the move as a "blatant act of discrimination".

"Comhaltas Uladh of Conradh na Gaeilge, considers this to be quite simply a deliberate and cynical attack on the Irish language, without any justification nor reason," said Dr Niall Comer.