Weather warnings issued for wind and snow
- 12 January 2017
The Met Office has issued yellow "be aware" weather warnings for wind and snow across Northern Ireland.
The warnings are in place until midnight on Friday.
The Roads Service said salting of roads on the "scheduled salting network" was completed on Wednesday night and Thursday morning where required.
The Met Office said gusts of up to 60mph were expected. Yellow warnings are also in place for snow on both Thursday and Friday.
The National Trust said Springhill in County Londonderry and the Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge in County Antrim were closed on Thursday as a result of the weather.
Analysis: BBC News NI Weather Presenter Cecilia Daly
Thursday will be bitterly cold (2-3 degrees Celsius) with occasional sleet and snow showers moving through, but also some dry and bright spells.
Snow will initially lie on high ground but with time will lie at lower levels too.
On Thursday evening wintry showers may become heavier and more prolonged leading to a longer spell of snow in some areas and a more extensive covering of snow.
Overnight, winds will pick up again from the north-west and temperatures will drop to freezing or just below.
It will be very icy and bitterly cold by morning with a covering of snow in places.