Lisburn building company TAL Ltd goes into administration

A County Antrim building firm with an annual turnover of about £20m has gone into administration.

Lisburn-based TAL Ltd, which was established in 1981, employs about 50 people directly, with other jobs linked to sub-contractors.

It hopes the posts can be saved as negotiations start into the future of the business.

TAL Ltd carries out work in both the private and public sectors.

'Industry facing challenges'

Construction Employers Federation managing director John Armstrong said the news was "devastating".

"Workloads are short, margins are tight and industry confidence remains incredibly low," he said.

"In light of the ongoing political challenges at Stormont, this news reinforces the need for the executive to pro-actively address the challenges that our industry faces."

But he added: "We hope that a positive resolution to TAL's current administration can be found so that jobs can be saved."

Tal Civil Engineering Ltd continues to operate as normal, with the company continuing to deliver a £4m public realm scheme in Ballymena, County Antrim.