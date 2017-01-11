The Stormont crisis - news in brief

The resignation of Martin McGuinness as Northern Ireland's deputy first minister and the threatened collapse of the Assembly has concentrated minds on the future of the devolved institutions and outstanding issues.

The Budget

The executive has not agreed a budget for the 2017-18 financial year.

Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said he had drawn up a draft budget but it had not gone to the executive for approval.

The minister told BBC NI's Talkback programme that "monies will continue to flow" and projects such as the A6 and the mother and children's hospital would continue but "other initiatives that were planned and were in the draft budget, they cannot go forward".

RHI audit

Michael Doran of Action for Renewables, who heads a newly-established group of boiler operators told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster that the political crisis "might provide an opportunity to carry out the audit that we have been asking for, both business audits and technical audits".

He said this could be completed in eight to 10 weeks under the direction of civil servants.

Mr Doran said the association was "still not convinced that the problem is as big as was highlighted by the auditor".

Image caption The communities minister says thousands of tenants could be affected

Bedroom tax

DUP Communities Minister Paul Givan said there was now a threat to the mitigation measures intended to over 30,000 people in Northern Ireland from the effects of the so-called bedroom tax.

"It requires executive agreement," he said. "As a result of that I do not have the legal basis to provide the £25m that is needed in the next financial year."

Mr Givan said he had asked officials to look at emergency procedures but added: "We may well be having the bedroom tax being introduced on 20 February".

Abuse Inquiry

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, headed by Sir Anthony Hart, is due to publish its report on 20 January.

Margaret McGuckin of Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (SAVIA) said the report had already been delivered to the Executive Office.

"Victims and survivors are just heartbroken at this debacle that's going on," she said, referring to compensation payments recommended by Sir Anthony.

"Please, we're asking them to initiate this, implement this payment. So many people at death's door and I'm afraid for their welfare, said Ms McGuckin.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson said: "The Executive Office has received the Inquiry Report and findings in line with the legislation and the timeframe in the Terms of Reference.

"The publication is entirely a matter for the Inquiry and no further comment will be made by the Executive Office at this time."

Corporation Tax

Northern Ireland's corporation tax rate is due to drop to 12.5% from April 2018 - but the RHI crisis calls this into question.

"That legislation can only happen if the Treasury gives the green light," said BBC News NI Economics Editor John Campbell. "What's called a commencement's clause.

"Basically, the Treasury has to say, "we've looked at Northern Ireland and we think there's budgetary stability and they are able to take control of this power".

"Now, it's probably going to be a difficult argument with the Treasury at the minute, to say we have budgetary stability."

Free Derry Corner

Following his resignation, a poster praising Martin McGuinness was erected at Free Derry Corner, the preserved gable wall carrying a message dating back to the Troubles.