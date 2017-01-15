Weekly newspaper headlines: Crash rescue, syringes and free fruit frenzy

A car crash rescue bid, a mum's disgust at used syringes in a toilet block and a free fruit frenzy are among the stories making the headlines in Northern Ireland's weekly newspapers.

A teenage sea cadet has told the Ballymena Guardian his training helped him to rescue his family after a two-car crash on a dual carriageway.

Lewis Allison, 16, helped his father, Thomas and partner Hazel Edgar, as well as her eight-year-old son, Stuart, who has cerebral palsy. Ms Edgar was later cut free from a vehicle by the emergency services.

The pelting of cars with stones and free fruit is causing consternation in Dungannon and makes the front page of the Tyrone Times.

Police have warned those involved in the Ballygawley Road incidents that if they continue they will be "arrested and end up with a criminal record".

The Fermanagh Herald believes voter apathy could be one of the biggest obstacles facing politicians in the county if an election is called as a result of the Stormont crisis.

'Weekend parties'

It also reports over 100 successful applicants from Fermanagh have received more than £2.6m under the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme. It stresses there is nothing to suggest that any of the applicants have been abusing RHI.

A public meeting on the future of Daisy Hill hospital is the lead story in the Newry Democrat.

Image caption Swimming timetable changes at the Foyle Arena in Derry have caused ripples

Daisy Hill Action Group wants people to attend Monday's event which is due to discuss the Bengoa report and the potential implications for the hospital.

Meanwhile, a mother's disgust at finding used syringes on separate occasions at an Armagh toilet block is the hot topic in the Ulster Gazette.

Police Inspector Kieran Quinn is aware of the problem at the building in McCrum's Court and will be "flagging this up" again with patrols.

Separately, the newspaper says the West Armagh Consortium is calling for a combined approach to tackle the destruction caused by weekend parties at Sherrys Field.

The Londonderry Sentinel's front page splash is about Derry City and Strabane District Council agreeing to take on board concerns about swimming timetable changes at the Foyle Arena.

One mother says others shared her anger that public access to the pool was closed at designated times during swimming lessons.

Elsewhere, it reports a remedy for an illegal waste site at Mobuoy Road could cost a minimum of £20m and a maximum of more than £100m.