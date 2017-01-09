Martin McGuinness resignation: Business community's 'frustration' over RHI

Image copyright PA Image caption The chamber's president said political uncertainty would have a negative impact on the economy

The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce says there is "a very deep sense of frustration" at the instability in Northern Ireland's political institutions.

Martin McGuinness resigned as deputy first minister over the handling of the RHI scandal on Monday.

He cited the DUP's conduct as the main reason for his resignation.

His decision to quit is likely to lead to a snap Assembly election.

The chamber's president, Nick Coburn, said: "The hope and optimism which greeted the Fresh Start Agreement has dissipated."

He said the new uncertainty would have a negative impact on economic and social development.

Meanwhile the CBI's Northern Ireland director said Northern Ireland "urgently requires strong leadership and representation" ahead of the process which will lead to the UK leaving the EU.

Anglea McGowan said: "There has seldom been a more important time for all our citizens to have a strong well-functioning executive."