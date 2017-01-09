Deputy First Minister McGuinness to resign

Image copyright PA

Martin McGuinness has said he will resign as Northern Ireland's deputy first minister in protest against the handling of a botched heating scheme.

The Sinn Féin MLA's resignation will take effect from 17:00 GMT.

He cited the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) conduct over the scandal surrounding the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme as the reason.

He said First Minister Arlene Foster has a "clear conflict of interest" in the scandal.

