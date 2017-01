From the section

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Van that was broken into at Sprucefield park and ride car park

Police are investigating the theft of work tools worth £500 from a van at the Sprucefield park and ride car park in Lisburn.

The incident happened on Wednesday between 10:00 and 13:00 GMT but details were only released on Sunday.

The van's rear windscreen and passenger window were smashed during the theft.

Police want anyone with information to contact them.