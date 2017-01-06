News in brief - stories from Northern Ireland

Here are a selection of short news stories from across Northern Ireland on Friday.

'Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry submits report'

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIA) has submitted its report to the first and deputy first ministers.

The Report will be formally published on 20 January 2017 following a statement by the Chairman, Sir Anthony Hart.

'Urgent' funding for the benefits appeals service facing closure'

Image caption Gerry Tubritt, the chair of the Belfast Advice Group, said he was "grateful" for the funding

Belfast City Council has awarded "urgent funding" to Belfast Citywide Tribunal Service, which supports people appealing their benefits decisions.

Funding for the service had been due to end by 31 December 2016 but the council agreed to provide £54,000 to the service "in light of the invaluable work" it carries out.

Gerry Tubritt, the chair of the Belfast Advice Group which manages the scheme, said he was "delighted".