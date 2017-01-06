RHI scandal: 'I cannot call public inquiry' says Claire Sugden

Image caption Claire Sugden has said she does not have the power to initiate a public inquiry into the RHI scandal

Justice Minister Claire Sugden has said she supports an independent investigation into the RHI scheme and does not think Arlene Foster should step aside while it takes place.

Ms Sugden also denied claims that she has the power to initiate a public inquiry into the botched scheme

She added that Mrs Foster and Martin McGuinness had "let her down" over their handling of the RHI crisis.

The justice minister was talking to BBC's Good Morning Ulster.

The RHI scheme is £490m over budget.

Image copyright tchara Image caption The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme is approximately £490m over budget

Ms Sugden has faced calls to instigate a public inquiry and she said it is possible for any government minister to initiate an inquiry.

However, she added that it is "not a justice department issue" and she would have to "consult with the executive committee" first.

"So people saying I have unilateral power on initiating a public inquiry are misinformed."

Ms Sugden also said she will not support a motion from Sinn Féin for First Minister Arlene Foster to step aside while an independent investigation takes place.

"I could support a motion that asks for an independent investigation. I would be in two minds about an investigation that is caveated by someone stepping aside because essentially that's punishment without proper fair investigation."

Ms Sugden also hit out at the first and deputy first ministers' handling of the RHI issue, but vowed not to resign.

The independent MLA was appointed justice minister in May after the Alliance Party turned down the role.

She agreed to take up the post after talks with First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Martin McGunness.

Theresa Villiers, the then secretary of state, said fresh assembly elections would be required if agreed justice minister could not be found.

"Martin and Arlene have both let me down," she said.

"I have not been sold a pup. But (when I took up the job) I did ask them one thing - let me do my job.

"And increasingly, particularly over the last four weeks, it's been difficult to do my job."

She added: "Resigning takes us down a path of no return quite frankly.

"My resigning will not ultimately collapse the executive but it will provide a significant difficulty for the first minister and deputy first minister as they will have to find an alternative justice minister."

She accused Sinn Féin and the DUP of political posturing and said she had been "very candid in my conversations with the first minster and deputy first minster".

"Over recent weeks I've met with them regularly I've spoke on the phone regularly and made my feelings clear.

"I'm angry about this as much as anyone in NI particularly because I took on this job and I now feel compromised in doing this job."