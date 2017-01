Sinn Féin Finance Minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir has said he was "bemused" that DUP ministers announced their plan to deal with the RHI overspend to the media before talking to him.

DUP Economy Minister Simon Hamilton is seeking Sinn Féin's approval for the plan which he said could reduce the projected £490m overspend to "zero".

The plan could be brought before a recalled assembly next week.