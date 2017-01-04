Portadown: Patients fear for future of Bannview GP surgery
4 January 2017 Last updated at 21:20 GMT
Patients registered at Bannview GP surgery say they are very concerned about the future viability of the practice after the resignation of the last of its four doctors.
It is currently being staffed by locum doctors.
The Health and Social Care Board sought to reassure its 5,0000 patients, saying no official decision had been taken to close the practice.
However, patient and campaigner Tony Hendron said the problem has been public knowledge for two years.