Belfast City Airport's 2m seat sale limit to be lifted

Image caption Management at George Best Belfast City Airport argued the 2m seats cap should be removed to attract more European flights, but residents objected

A planning restriction which limits the number of departure seats sold by George Best Belfast City Airport is set to lifted.

The decision, by Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard, has been revealed in a letter to residents' groups.

It follows a public inquiry into the issue in 2015.

The airport has argued that dropping the 2m seats cap would help moves to attract more European flights.

The restriction will be replaced by new noise controls, recommended at the inquiry.

In his letter, Mr Hazard said his decision is subject to "resolving technical issues".

Belfast City Airport Watch, which represents residents, has fought for the restriction to remain in place, fearing a busier, noisier airport.

However, it said the controls mean "we will not suffer extreme levels of noise which could have occurred".

More than 2.5m passenger use the airport annually - a figure representing both departing and incoming travellers.

The airport - which was recently agreed for sale - did not comment on Mr Hazzard's decision.