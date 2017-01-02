Six crashes on "treacherous" Ballymena roads

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption One car was thrown onto its roof in a crash

Icy conditions on "treacherous" roads have caused six crashes in the Ballymena area on Monday, police said.

Motorists were advised to keep their distance and slow down, especially on the A26 approaching the Dunsilly Roundabout and Antrim and Seven Towers Roundabout.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Part of the A26 was closed to traffic

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Police said there were no reports of serious injuries

Part of the A26 was closed because of a collision between the turnoff for Kells and Antrim.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said there were no reports of serious injuries.