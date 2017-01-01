Belfast chip shop goes viral after delivery order for cold and flu tablets

Image copyright Feeley's Fish and Chip Shop Image caption The unusual chip ship order has attracted more than 8,000 likes on Facebook

Takeaway chip shops are used to getting orders for burgers, fish and sausages - but one in Belfast has gone viral after a flu-stricken customer asked them to deliver medicine.

Feeley's Fish and Chip Shop revealed the unusual request on its Facebook page on Friday.

The online order asked the driver to stop and get cold and flu tablets.

"I'll give you the money, only ordering food so I can get the tablets Im dying sick," it added.

The chip shop posted the note online and said: "Good to see customers making use of the 'add comments' section!"

The post has attracted more than 8,000 likes on Facebook and more than 1,000 comments.

It later posted a picture of the medicine and added a message of "get well soon" to the customer.

The shop also said on Facebook that they would send a free meal if the woman let them know when she is better.

She replied: "Yous are real angels will do."