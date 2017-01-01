Portrush: Two men arrested over gang attack

Image copyright Google Image caption A car and house in the Dhu Varren Park area were also damaged in the attack

Police have arrested two men in connection with an attack in County Antrim that left a 44-year-old man with a suspected broken arm.

The attack happened in the Dhu Varren Park area of Portrush shortly before 03:00 GMT on Sunday morning.

It was reported that a group of men assaulted two others, smashed the windows of a car and damaged the windows of a house.

The other man, 69, was treated in hospital for cuts to his head.

The arrested men are being questioned in connection with grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.