Holywood: PSNI appeal over three vehicles set on fire

Police are appealing for information after three vehicles were set on fire in Holywood, County Down.

The incidents happened between 03:15 GMT and 04:00 on Sunday morning.

A car parked on the East Link was destroyed after its front windscreen was smashed and interior set alight. A van on Abbey Ring was also destroyed after it was set on fire.

A car parked in Priory End suffered scorch damage after another arson attempt.

Police said they believe the incidents are linked.