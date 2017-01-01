Holywood: PSNI appeal over three vehicles set on fire
Police are appealing for information after three vehicles were set on fire in Holywood, County Down.
The incidents happened between 03:15 GMT and 04:00 on Sunday morning.
A car parked on the East Link was destroyed after its front windscreen was smashed and interior set alight. A van on Abbey Ring was also destroyed after it was set on fire.
A car parked in Priory End suffered scorch damage after another arson attempt.
Police said they believe the incidents are linked.