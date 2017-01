From the section

Image caption Northern Ireland Electricity has said it has dispatched a repair team to fix the problem

More than 500 customers are without electricity in County Tyrone after a power cut.

The power outage began in the Cookstown area shortly before 15:30 GMT.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) has said that a repair team has been dispatched.

It estimates that the power will be restored to 527 customers affected by 18:30.