Kayaker rescued from freezing water on New Year's Eve

Image copyright RNLI Image caption Two other kayakers were also brought to shore

A man found "clinging to a kayak" in freezing water has been rescued.

The rescue took place about half a mile south of Newcastle harbour, County Down, at about 13:40 on Saturday.

Two other kayakers were also brought to shore.

Alan Jones from Newcastle RNLI said: 'Another five minutes and we could have been dealing with a completely different outcome. The water is absolutely freezing at this time of year.'

Image copyright RNLI Image caption The casualties were transferred into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "Three kayakers were in trouble, with one man found clinging to his kayak in the freezing water and unable to get to safety.

"Newcastle RNLI's volunteer lifeboat crew were quickly on scene once the call for help was received.

"They observed one kayak being towed by another, but only one person was visible. It was established there was one person in the water further along the shoreline.

"The inshore lifeboat crew proceeded further south and located a male clinging to the front of his kayak unable to get to safety."

The casualties were transferred into the care of Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.