Gang threaten occupants of house in Newtownabbey

A number of people have been threatened by a gang during an aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

The men, one of whom was carrying a suspected firearm and another a knife, forced their way into a house in Burneys Mews about 02:25 GMT on Sunday.

The gang threatened the occupants before leaving.

Nothing was taken during the incident. Although those in the house were not injured, they were left shaken by their ordeal.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.