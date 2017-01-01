Police probe link to three burglaries in Glenarm and Ballyclare

A man in his 50s has been hit with a metal bar during an aggravated burglary at his home in Glenarm, County Antrim.

He returned to his property on Deerpark Road about 23:20 GMT on Saturday and confronted three men.

One of them hit him with the bar but he was not seriously hurt.

The men left with a sum of cash in a blue coloured Volkswagen Tiguan that had been reported stolen in a creeper style burglary in the Rectory Road area of Ballyclare earlier in the evening.

An attempt was also made to steal a second car in a creeper style burglary in the Riverdale Park area of Ballyclare around 22:15 GMT.

The Volkswagen Tiguan was found burned out on the Ballyhampton Road in Larne a short time after the incident in Glenarm.

Police are investigating a link to the incidents in Glenarm and Ballyclare.