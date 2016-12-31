Newry: Men taken to hospital with stab wounds following altercation
Three men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds in Newry, County Down.
It happened after an altercation between a number of men in Ardcarn Park at about 05:00 GMT on Saturday.
A man in his 40s sustained a stab wound to the head and two men in their 20s received stab wounds to their body.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police have appealed for anyone who was in Ardcarn Park, Nursery Drive or Springfarm Heights to contact them.