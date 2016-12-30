West Belfast: Elderly woman rescued from fire

From the section

Image copyright NIFRS Image caption Station Commander Davey Harbinson told the BBC that neighbours alerted the fire service

An elderly woman has been rescued from a house fire in west Belfast after worried neighbours called 999.

The fire broke out at a bungalow in Glengoland Gardens on Friday afternoon.

The woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation. Part of the house was destroyed in the fire.

Image copyright NIFRS Image caption Three fire appliances from Cadogan and Springfield Fire Stations attended the fire

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust said the woman was in a stable condition in hospital.

Six fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued the woman after receiving a call at about 14:45 GMT.

A dog was also rescued from the house.

Three fire appliances from Cadogan and Springfield Fire Stations attended the fire.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the cause of the fire was accidental.