West Belfast: Elderly woman rescued from fire
- 30 December 2016
- From the section Northern Ireland
An elderly woman has been rescued from a house fire in west Belfast after worried neighbours called 999.
The fire broke out at a bungalow in Glengoland Gardens on Friday afternoon.
The woman was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation. Part of the house was destroyed in the fire.
A spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust said the woman was in a stable condition in hospital.
Six fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued the woman after receiving a call at about 14:45 GMT.
A dog was also rescued from the house.
Three fire appliances from Cadogan and Springfield Fire Stations attended the fire.
A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the cause of the fire was accidental.