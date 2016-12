From the section

Image caption The security alert, on Blythe Street in the city, has ended

A viable explosive device has been found in south Belfast.

The security alert, on Blythe Street in the city, has ended.

A PSNI spokesperson said suspicious objects were found in the area earlier on Friday evening and an "improvised viable explosive device" had been made safe and taken away from the area.

No homes were evacuated and roads remain open as normal.