New Year Honours: More than 100 Northern Ireland recipients
- 30 December 2016
More than 100 people in Northern Ireland have been recognised for their achievements in the New Year Honours list.
Professor John McCanny of Queen's University, Belfast, gets a knighthood.
Ex-NI Prison Service director Sue McAllister and leading civil servant Leo O'Reilly receive Companions of the Order of the Bath.
In sport, there are MBEs for Northern Ireland football boss Michael O'Neill and swimmer Bethany Firth.
Derek McClure receives a CBE for services to mental healthcare and people with learning disabilities, as does Gerard McGinn, chairman of the Strategic Investment Board, for services to the Northern Ireland economy.
Police officers, charity workers, teachers and business people are also among those recognised on the honours list.
Mr McCanny is a professor in Electronics and Computer Engineering at Queen's University and Director of the Institute of Electronics, Communications and Information Technology based at Titanic Quarter.
Queen's University has described him as an "international authority in the design of silicon integrated circuits for digital signal processing, having made many pioneering contributions to this field".
He receives his knighthood for services to higher education and economic development.
Mrs McAllister was appointed director general of Northern Ireland's prison service in 2012 and became the first woman to hold the most senior position within a prison service in the UK.
Earlier this year, she announced she would be stepping down from the role.
Leo O'Reilly is the current permanent secretary at the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland. He previously held the same position at the Department of the Environment and the Department of Finance and Personnel.
Michael O'Neill helped Northern Ireland end a 30-year absence from tournament football by qualifying for their first European Championship, which was hosted in France earlier this year. The team reached the knock-out stages, after topping their group during qualifying.
In 2015, he won Coach of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards. Mr O'Neill gained 33 caps for Northern Ireland during his playing career.
Bethany Firth, from Seaforde in County Down, won three gold medals and one silver at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016.
She was Britain's most decorated medallist at the Rio Games.
The full list of Northern Ireland recipients is below:
Knighthood
- Prof John Vincent McCanny
Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)
- Sue McAllister
- Leo Columba Martin O'Reilly
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Derek Andrew McClure
- Gerard McGinn
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Lynda Ann Bonner
- Sarah Browne
- Dr Trevor Arthur Stanley Buchanan
- Anne Marie Duffy
- Samuel Bernard Goldblatt
- Barry Martyn Lowry
- Angela McLernon
- Anthony Christopher O'Neill
- Prof Sally Wheeler
- Dr William Benjamin Wilson
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Pastor Brian Cameron Agnew
- John Allen
- John Raymond Armstrong
- Sandra Biddle
- Alex Bunting
- Helen Cole
- Stella Cummings
- Basil Dalton
- Sister Rose Devlin
- Simon Thomas Alexander Dougan
- Edward George Elliott
- Bethany Charlotte Firth
- Wanda Annette Rowan-Hamilton
- Robert Welby Henry
- Isabella Bell Hogg
- Michael Holden
- Albert Maurice Leathem
- Lily Lewis
- Kenneth Robert Logan
- Elvira Jean Lowe
- Margaret Ruth Mayne
- Michael Patrick McAlister
- Kathleen May McBride
- William John McCann
- Elma Leiper McCausland
- William Graham McCrory
- Brenda Morgan
- David Hugh Neill
- Avril Esmond Sandra Nicholl
- Robert Hamilton Northridge
- Michael Andrew Martin O'Neill
- Thomas Neville Orr
- Paula Ann Philpott
- Mervyn Quigg
Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
- Florence Evangeline Baxter
- Dr Lavinia Boyce
- Valerie Brown
- Aidan Campbell
- Pauline Alice Frances Carson
- Valerie Lexena Christy
- Albert Clyde
- Brenda Mary Corry
- Eveline Cousins
- Rosemary Letitia Margaret Craig
- Iris Ruby Crawford
- James Ivan Davison
- Jean Doak
- Rosemary (Sarah Jane) Dunbar
- Samuel Robert Wesley Elliott
- William Charles Ferguson
- William David McKee Flinn
- James Gamble
- Desmond Gordon
- Violet Avril Constance Graham
- Pauline Christian Grills
- Joan Guiller
- Anna Christina Maud Hamilton
- Kathleen Hanlon
- Sydney Dorcas Henderson
- Richard Bryan Hool
- David Alistair Jack
- Canon Dermot Christopher Ledgard Jameson
- Selwyn Johnston
- Mary Knox
- Matilda Maud Kyle
- Stella Laughlin
- Margaret Marshall
- Edith McAdams
- Mary Rosalind McCleary
- Margaret McCullagh
- Ann Elizabeth McGarrigle
- Robert Arthur McGonigle
- Michael Francis McGreevy
- Tom McKenna
- Myrtle Elizabeth Meeke
- John Scott Mitchell
- William Isaac Morrow
- Terence Alexander Munro
- Ethel Oldcroft
- Ann Orr
- William Edward Raymond Orr
- Jean Elizabeth Beatrice Patterson
- Maureen Elizabeth Sherman
- Maurice Samuel Simpson
- Florence Elizabeth Ann Tinsley
- Gabriel Gerard Trueman
- William Robert Andrew Wilson
Queen's Police Medal (QPM)
- Inspector Robin Gouk
- Sergeant Samuel Hoey
- Detective Chief Inspector Anne Marks