New Year Honours: More than 100 Northern Ireland recipients

Image caption Sue McAllister has been made a Companion of the Order of the Bath

More than 100 people in Northern Ireland have been recognised for their achievements in the New Year Honours list.

Professor John McCanny of Queen's University, Belfast, gets a knighthood.

Ex-NI Prison Service director Sue McAllister and leading civil servant Leo O'Reilly receive Companions of the Order of the Bath.

In sport, there are MBEs for Northern Ireland football boss Michael O'Neill and swimmer Bethany Firth.

Derek McClure receives a CBE for services to mental healthcare and people with learning disabilities, as does Gerard McGinn, chairman of the Strategic Investment Board, for services to the Northern Ireland economy.

Police officers, charity workers, teachers and business people are also among those recognised on the honours list.

Mr McCanny is a professor in Electronics and Computer Engineering at Queen's University and Director of the Institute of Electronics, Communications and Information Technology based at Titanic Quarter.

Queen's University has described him as an "international authority in the design of silicon integrated circuits for digital signal processing, having made many pioneering contributions to this field".

He receives his knighthood for services to higher education and economic development.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Bethany Firth claimed three gold medals at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016

Mrs McAllister was appointed director general of Northern Ireland's prison service in 2012 and became the first woman to hold the most senior position within a prison service in the UK.

Earlier this year, she announced she would be stepping down from the role.

Leo O'Reilly is the current permanent secretary at the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland. He previously held the same position at the Department of the Environment and the Department of Finance and Personnel.

Michael O'Neill helped Northern Ireland end a 30-year absence from tournament football by qualifying for their first European Championship, which was hosted in France earlier this year. The team reached the knock-out stages, after topping their group during qualifying.

In 2015, he won Coach of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards. Mr O'Neill gained 33 caps for Northern Ireland during his playing career.

Image caption Michael O'Neill led Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals in France

Bethany Firth, from Seaforde in County Down, won three gold medals and one silver at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016.

She was Britain's most decorated medallist at the Rio Games.

The full list of Northern Ireland recipients is below:

Knighthood

Prof John Vincent McCanny

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Sue McAllister

Leo Columba Martin O'Reilly

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Derek Andrew McClure

Gerard McGinn

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lynda Ann Bonner

Sarah Browne

Dr Trevor Arthur Stanley Buchanan

Anne Marie Duffy

Samuel Bernard Goldblatt

Barry Martyn Lowry

Angela McLernon

Anthony Christopher O'Neill

Prof Sally Wheeler

Dr William Benjamin Wilson

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Pastor Brian Cameron Agnew

John Allen

John Raymond Armstrong

Sandra Biddle

Alex Bunting

Helen Cole

Stella Cummings

Basil Dalton

Sister Rose Devlin

Simon Thomas Alexander Dougan

Edward George Elliott

Bethany Charlotte Firth

Wanda Annette Rowan-Hamilton

Robert Welby Henry

Isabella Bell Hogg

Michael Holden

Albert Maurice Leathem

Lily Lewis

Kenneth Robert Logan

Elvira Jean Lowe

Margaret Ruth Mayne

Michael Patrick McAlister

Kathleen May McBride

William John McCann

Elma Leiper McCausland

William Graham McCrory

Brenda Morgan

David Hugh Neill

Avril Esmond Sandra Nicholl

Robert Hamilton Northridge

Michael Andrew Martin O'Neill

Thomas Neville Orr

Paula Ann Philpott

Mervyn Quigg

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Florence Evangeline Baxter

Dr Lavinia Boyce

Valerie Brown

Aidan Campbell

Pauline Alice Frances Carson

Valerie Lexena Christy

Albert Clyde

Brenda Mary Corry

Eveline Cousins

Rosemary Letitia Margaret Craig

Iris Ruby Crawford

James Ivan Davison

Jean Doak

Rosemary (Sarah Jane) Dunbar

Samuel Robert Wesley Elliott

William Charles Ferguson

William David McKee Flinn

James Gamble

Desmond Gordon

Violet Avril Constance Graham

Pauline Christian Grills

Joan Guiller

Anna Christina Maud Hamilton

Kathleen Hanlon

Sydney Dorcas Henderson

Richard Bryan Hool

David Alistair Jack

Canon Dermot Christopher Ledgard Jameson

Selwyn Johnston

Mary Knox

Matilda Maud Kyle

Stella Laughlin

Margaret Marshall

Edith McAdams

Mary Rosalind McCleary

Margaret McCullagh

Ann Elizabeth McGarrigle

Robert Arthur McGonigle

Michael Francis McGreevy

Tom McKenna

Myrtle Elizabeth Meeke

John Scott Mitchell

William Isaac Morrow

Terence Alexander Munro

Ethel Oldcroft

Ann Orr

William Edward Raymond Orr

Jean Elizabeth Beatrice Patterson

Maureen Elizabeth Sherman

Maurice Samuel Simpson

Florence Elizabeth Ann Tinsley

Gabriel Gerard Trueman

William Robert Andrew Wilson

Queen's Police Medal (QPM)