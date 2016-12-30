Charles Brooke Pickard: Arrest over County Kerry abduction

Image copyright RTE Image caption Charles Brooke Pickard was abducted in County Kerry in April 1991

A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with the abduction of a man in County Kerry more than 25 years ago.

Charles Brooke Pickard, 43, disappeared from Castlecove on the Ring of Kerry in April 1991.

The man was arrested in County Kilkenny on Thursday evening.

RTÉ reports that he is based in Northern Ireland, but is known to travel to the Republic of Ireland.

Several people saw Mr Pickard being abducted by up to five men close to his home. He was then driven away in his own van.

It was found burnt out at Shronaloughnane Forest three weeks later. No trace has ever been found of Mr Pickard.

New information led police to excavate a site in September of this year at Derrennageeha, Ballaghisheen Pass, Waterville, close to where his van was found.

Mr Pickard, who was originally from Leeds, moved with his wife from England to Ireland in the mid-1980s and bought a farm in Castlecove. He was the father of four children.