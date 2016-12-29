County Down couple victim of latest 'Sweden car scam'

Image copyright SPL Image caption The latest victims of the scam paid £4,850 by bank transfer for a 2010 Ford Kuga

A couple from County Down have been conned out of almost £5,000 after becoming the latest victims of a Swedish car buying scam.

Since March of this year three other people in Northern Ireland have been defrauded of some £13,000 between them.

In the latest incident, the County Down couple paid £4,850 by bank transfer for a 2010 Ford Kuga.

They were told the seller would arrange transport of the car, but it never arrived.

Bill Malloy from the Trading Standards Service urged potential car buyers to be cautious.

He explained how the scam worked: "The scammer says they have worked in IKEA in Belfast or Dublin for seven years and they have now returned to Sweden and the car that they have is right-hand drive and is no use in Sweden.

"So they're prepared to sell the car at a good price and they will arrange transport of the car back to Ireland, north or south."

The correspondence by the seller in all these cases is virtually identical except for details of the cars advertised.

In each of the Northern Ireland cases, a link was sent to the consumers that opened up a specially created website for the fake logistics company.

"Follow the old adage. If something looks too good to be true, it probably is," Mr Malloy said.

"Don't be rushed into sending off money to someone you do not know, however plausible they might sound and even where an approach is personalised."